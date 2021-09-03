Antrim led the 2016 All-Ireland Junior Final by six points at half-time but eventually lost by seven points

Antrim captain Aislinn McFarland is hoping the memory of their Croke Park defeat by Longford in 2016 will help drive on the Saffrons in Sunday's All-Ireland Junior Final against Wicklow.

McFarland is among seven survivors from the 2016 final when Antrim appeared in firm control at half-time.

"It's absolutely still hurts," said McFarland, who plays her club football for Down outfit Bredagh.

"We were up by six at half-time and lost by seven."

Then teenager McFarland admitted that she expected to have an early opportunity to put that defeat right but instead the Saffrons have had to wait five long years.

"At that age, I kind of took if for granted that I would be back at some point but it's taken us five years to get there and I think this time round, I don't want to waste the opportunity and walk away with a defeat," the Antrim skipper told BBC Sport Northern Ireland's Mark Sidebottom.

McFarland is optimistic that the "hurt" of 2016 can inspire a current Antrim side that has a mix of youth and experience.

Saffrons include Taggart twins

The team's young contingent includes identical twins Caitlin and Aoife Taggart from the Aldergrove club who have been in free-scoring form thus far during a campaign which included the dramatic extra-time semi-final victory over Carlow two weeks ago.

"We are blessed in that we have a number of players who have been through this experience before," adds McFarland.

"I was probably just a wee bit younger than the Taggart twins when I was last there and it was terrifying. The minute the whistle blew I was just 'oh my God....this is actually happening'."

Five years on, McFarland says the captaining the Antrim team at headquarters on All-Ireland Finals day will be the ultimate honour in gaelic football.

"Every gaelic footballer's dream is to go to Croke Park and play for your county team on All-Ireland Final day.

"[And beyond that] You dream of captaining your county and running out at Croke Park leading them."

As for the prospect of playing on live TV, McFarland admits that it's somewhat daunting

"Live TV is good for the promotion of the game and the growth of ladies football but whenever you know people are sitting on their sofas at home and watching and judging how you are playing, it does bring a little bit [of pressure] but you hope in some ways that will inspire good performances."

Hannah Tyrrell's return to gaelic games after retiring from international rugby has further bolstered Dublin's bid for a fifth successive All-Ireland Senior title

While Antrim were beaten in the 2016 decider, Wicklow's wounds from last year's surprise final defeat by Fermanagh may be ever more raw so they shouldn't lack motivation in Sunday's curtain-raiser which throws in at 11:45 BST.

The Garden County women already accounted for Antrim by five points earlier in the competition which actually is the closest any opponents have got to them in their five contests thus far.

Free-taker Marie Kealy has hit 0-35 so far during the campaign so defensive discipline will be important for Emma Kelly's Antrim side.

In addition to the Taggarts who have hit 4-8 [Caitlin] and Aoife [3-5] to date, Grainne McLaughlin has notched an impressive 2-18 for the Saffrons during the campaign with Cathy Carey, Michelle Magee and Teresa Mellon also having netted.

Antrim are the only non-Leinster county involved in Sunday's finals with Westmeath facing Wexford in the Intermediate decider at 13:45 before Dublin aim to secure a fifth straight senior crown against Meath, who have accounted for Armagh and Cork in their last two matches.

Despite those wins, the Royals are underdogs going into the decider with former Ireland rugby international Hannah Tyrrell's return only bolstering the Dubs in 2021.