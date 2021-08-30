Declan Bonner was appointed Donegal manager in the autumn of 2017

Donegal football manager Declan Bonner has been handed a new two-year term after no other candidates were nominated by the county's clubs.

Bonner, who was appointed in the autumn of 2017, told the Donegal GAA board last Wednesday that he was keen to remain on in the job.

At that stage, Donegal GAA also offered clubs the opportunity to nominate other people but none materialised.

A brief Donegal statement confirmed Bonner's new two-year term.

"At last Wednesday's County Committee meeting Declan Bonner presented his report on the 2021 Allianz League Division 1 campaign and the Ulster Championship and announced that he was interested in another term as senior Donegal county manager," read Monday night's statement.

"Chairman Mick McGrath noted that as Declan's term was over the position was also open to other candidates and invited clubs to nominate candidates by 5pm on Sunday evening.

"As of the deadline on Sunday evening no club had nominated another candidate and this evening the county executive recommended Declan for a second two-year term to county committee who approved this decision."

Given Donegal's success in recent years and the undoubted quality in the squad despite a number of players being somewhat advanced in years, the apparent lack of interest in the job will surprise some although Bonner's determination to remain on may have convinced people considering the role to not put their name forward.

After being appointed in the autumn of 2017 for his second stint as Donegal manager, Bonner led the team to successive Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019 although his side missed out on reaching an All-Ireland semi-final spot during both those years after losing crucial Super 8s games against Tyrone and Mayo.

Donegal were overwhelming favourites to secure a third successive Ulster title in 2020 only to go down to a shock defeat to Cavan in the provincial decider last November during the Covid-hit GAA campaign.

Bonner's side maintained their Division One League status this year but after a dominant opening Ulster Championship preliminary-round win over Down was followed by a somewhat fortunate one-point victory over Derry, Donegal exited at the provincial semi-final stage as eventual champions Tyrone earned a deserved 0-23 to 1-14 win at Brewster Park.