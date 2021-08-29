Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Sean McGuinness was arguably Ulster hurling's most passionate advocate

Tributes have been paid after the death of former Antrim and Down hurling manager Sean McGuinness.

The Belfast man led both his native Antrim and Down to Ulster Senior titles in the 1980s and early 1990s.

His young Antrim team gave Cork a tough battle in the 1986 All-Ireland semi-final before the Rebels clinched a 7-11 to 1-24 victory.

After resigning from the Antrim job a year later, he became Down manager and led them to the 1992 Ulster title.

Following their victory over Antrim in the Ulster Final, McGuinness' Down charges gave Cork a tough test in the '92 All-Ireland semi-final before losing out on a 2-17 to 1-11 scoreline.

McGuinness was still in charge when Down regained the Ulster title in 1995 which proved his final year in charge of the Mourne County and he then became manager of his native county once again for a short stint.

While Jim Nelson was in charge of Antrim when they memorably defeated Offaly to reach the 1989 All-Ireland Final, he acknowledged McGuinness' role in having brought the caman game in the Saffron County to those dizzy heights.

McGuinness was also in charge of Ulster's Railway Cup hurling team for several years, leading the team to three deciders which included a one-point defeat by Munster at Croke Park in 1995.

McGuinness was a passionate believer in the inter-provincial competition and was hugely disappointed by the competition's subsequent demise.

The Sarsfields club-man will be fondly remembered as being the most motivational of managers as well as being arguably the most passionate advocate of the caman game in Ulster.

His own Sarsfields club said they were "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our club stalwart Sean McGuinness".

"Sean was a life long club member who served our club in numerous roles over many years and he will be missed by our whole club and community," said a Sarsfields statement.

"Our sincere condolences to his wife Eileen, his children Eileen, Colm, Orla, Sean Og, Clare Rose, Niall, Aisling and Emer and the whole family."