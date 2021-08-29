Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Naomh Conaill win the 2020 Donegal club championship on penalties

The 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill will be replayed after the county board upheld an appeal from Kilcar.

The final, initially due to be played last autumn, was finally held on 14 August with Naomh Conaill winning via a penalty shootout.

However, Kilcar launched an appeal saying Naomh Conaill made four substitutes during extra-time instead of the permitted three, a claim confirmed by the county board.

With the 2021 competition scheduled to get underway in the middle of September, no date has been provided for the final to be replayed.

The fixture was postponed three times in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Both sides met with county officials last Thursday, with the decision to replay the fixture explained at a meeting of Donegal's Competition Controls Committee on Sunday.