Former AFL player Conor McKenna hit two of Tyrone's three goals at Croke Park

Tyrone set up an All-Ireland Football Final meeting with Mayo on 11 September by shocking Kerry 3-14 to 0-22 after extra-time at Croke Park.

The Covid-hit Red Hands were given little chance of upsetting Kerry but produced a display of immense courage.

Conor McKenna's goal helped the Red Hands lead 1-7 to 0-9 at half-time.

Kerry moved two up late in normal time before sub Cathal McShane netted and while the Kingdom forced extra-time, McKenna's second goal proved decisive.

The victory must go down as one of Tyrone football's greatest triumphs after they had gone into the game as huge underdogs following their recent Covid crisis when close to 20 members of the squad tested positive for the virus.

