Oisin O Murchu produced a magnificent finish to score Meath's first-half goal

Tyrone were edged out 1-12 to 1-11 by Meath in a dramatic All-Ireland Minor Football Final at Croke Park.

Cormac Devlin's goal helped Tyrone lead 1-3 to 0-2 but Oisin O Murchu's superb finish got Meath on terms before they moved 1-7 to 1-6 ahead by half-time.

Meath extended their lead to 1-11 to 1-8 but Tyrone fought back to level deep in injury-time as Conor Owens pointed.

A Shaun Leonard point restored Meath's lead before Owens agonisingly missed a free chance to ensure extra-time.

Tyrone had missed a series of glorious chances to level late in the game prior to Owens' injury-time score and will be left to reflect on an All-Ireland Final that got away as they remain without the Tommy Markham Cup since 2010.

The Red Hands had arrived at their first decider since 2010 off the back of a string of big wins, but this time they came up against a team that was ready for the battle, and fought for every ball with intense determination.

Eoin McElholm and Ruairi McHugh traded scores with Hughie Corcoran early on, before Tyrone struck for an eighth-minute goal.

Cormac Devlin (centre) scored Tyrone's first-half goal

Ronan Strain drove a ball into the path of skipper Devlin, who rounded the 'keeper to rifle the ball to the net for a massive Red Hand boost.

But the Royals responded with a goal five minutes later, O Murchu smashing his shot to the roof of the net.

Sean Emmanuel brought the sides level just before the water break, and the Leinster champions went in front for the first time through Conor McWeeney on 20 minutes.

They defended strongly in the last ten minutes of the half, restricting their opponents to a single score, a Hugh Cunningham free, before a Corcoran free sent Meath in with a 1-7 to 1-6 interval lead.

Devlin brought the sides level for the sixth time, before Meath turned up the heat and put the Ulster champions' defence under intense pressure.

Goalkeeper Niall Robinson denied the Royals with brilliant saves from O Murchu and Corcoran, but the continued to press, and Corcoran sent over his third score to ease them there clear by the second drinks break.

The Red Hands fought back with scores from McHugh and Cassidy, and going into the final two minutes, just a point separated the sides.

And it was substitute Owens who tied it up from a free in stoppage time but Leonard restored Meath's lead before the dramatic finale as the desperately unlucky Owens pushed his last-kick chance wide from just a central position just outside the 20-metre line.