Brian Dooher had to undertake all the managerial duties on Ulster Final day when Logan missed the game because he was self-isolating

All-Ireland SFC semi-final: Kerry v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park Date: Saturday, 28 August Throw-in: 15:30 BST

Tyrone joint-manager Feargal Logan says the squad were advised to get Covid-19 vaccines but that it was ultimately the players' own decisions.

The Red Hand County's All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry will go ahead on Saturday 13 days later than scheduled after the Covid crisis in the squad.

Logan says only the game will reveal whether Tyrone players are still feeling the effects of the virus.

"We recommend everybody takes the best advice and acts sensibly," he said.

"Football is football but everybody's health is paramount during this public health emergency so of course we take the best medical advice and practices within our panel.

"It's been a difficult journey in that we are just right down the barrel of Covid in this locality.

"And now that the vaccine is available to different age groups, we had to factor all that in and offer our advice and assistance to ultimately amateur players and people who are entitled to take their own choices," said Logan, adding that he could "relate" to Republic of Ireland football manager's Stephen Kenny words on Thursday when he spoke of the difficulties in convincing his players to take a Covid vaccine.

Logan, who himself missed the Ulster Final win over Monaghan because he was self-isolating, revealed that a number of the close to 20 Tyrone players who tested positive for Covid as the Delta Variant ravaged the squad had been double vaccinated.

However, while the joint-manager was relieved to report that the virus "seems to have moved on from the Tyrone group", he acknowledged that team selection is likely to be left until just before Saturday's throw-in.

Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan admits players who contracted Covid are a concern ahead of Saturday's semi-final

"We'll see again tonight how everybody is and we'll run the rule over everybody," said Logan, speaking at a golf day at Killymoon Golf Club being staged by his own Stewartstown Harps club, who also produced Tyrone minor manager Gerard Donnelly, whose side face Meath in their All-Ireland Final in Saturday's Croke Park curtain-raiser.

"Sometimes it happens that way [that you make a late call]. We have a few variables in our head. We'll see what happens into tomorrow.

"It has been a challenging month. I have been about a lot of football for a long number of years but this has been a really testing time."