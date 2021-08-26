Declan Bonner was appointed Donegal manager in the autumn of 2017

Donegal football manager Declan Bonner is seeking a fifth year in charge but the county has made the post open to other candidates.

Bonner presented his annual report to the Donegal county board on Wednesday.

"He also advised he was putting his name forward to seek a new term," Donegal GAA told BBC Sport Northern Ireland in a statement.

Clubs have also been told that they until 17:00 BST on Sunday to propose other candidates for the role.

"The position is also now open to others to apply and clubs have until 5.00 pm on Sunday August 29th to advise the County Executive about any candidate they wish to propose," continued the Donegal statement.

After being appointed in the autumn of 2017 for his second stint as Donegal manager, Bonner led the team to successive Ulster titles in 2018 and 2019 although his side missed out on reaching an All-Ireland semi-final spot during both those years after losing crucial Super 8s games against Tyrone and Mayo.

Donegal were overwhelming favourites to secure a third successive Ulster title in 2020 only to go down to a shock defeat to Cavan in the provincial decider last November during the Covid-hit GAA campaign.

Bonner's side maintained their Division One League status this year but after a dominant opening Ulster Championship preliminary-round win over Down was followed by a somewhat fortunate one-point victory over Derry, Donegal exited at the provincial semi-final stage as eventual champions Tyrone earned a deserved 0-23 to 1-14 win at Brewster Park.