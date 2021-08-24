Dooher says the Red Hand management will give players every opportunity to prove their fitness

Brian Dooher says Tyrone's players are all back training but that "question marks" remain over some for Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry.

A series of positive Covid tests in the Red Hands squad eventually led Croke Park to agree to a two-week delay to the All-Ireland Football semi-final.

"There are all back now and in different stages of integration back into full training," said Dooher.

"I wouldn't everyone is back 100% yet but they are on that pathway."

Speaking to BBC Sport Northern Ireland, the Tyrone joint-manager said all players would be given as much time as possible to prove they are ready for the rigours of an All-Ireland Football semi-final against the strongly-fancied Kingdom outfit.

"We'll give everybody the best opportunity we can to see where they are.

"We're hoping to have most people available to us but at this stage it's a bit early to call that."

Tyrone senior set-up hit by over 20 Covid cases

On 14 August, Dooher's fellow joint-manager Feargal Logan revealed that there had been over 20 positive Covid cases within the squad and wider staff.

One day later, the GAA agreed to Tyrone's request to put back the semi-final until 28 August after initially granting the Red Hands a six-day postponement to 21 August.

"It's not [a] perfect [situation] but it's as good as we can expect," added Dooher on Tuesday.

"We're hoping most players will be available to us. Obviously, there a few people here and there who have knocks but we're hoping we'll have a full panel or near abouts to select from."

Even before the Covid outbreak that hit the Tyrone squad, Kerry were certain to go into the semi-final as strong favourites after hammering six goals past the Red Hands in the Division One Football League semi-final at Killarney in early June.

"We are underdogs there's no doubt about that," continued three-time All-Ireland winner Dooher.

Kerry put six goals past Tyrone in the Division One League semi-final at Killarney in June

'Kerry title favourites even before Dubs exit'

"Kerry are favourites for the All-Ireland and they were favourites before Dublin were even put out of the championship.

"We've experienced how good Kerry are. We saw that in Killarney when we were overwhelmed by them.

"We don't underestimate the challenge we have ahead of us. We definitely have it all to do.

"But we'll do the best we can and we'll see where that takes us. If it's good enough, it's good enough. If it's not good enough we'll have to go back again and look at things."

Tyrone's minors will be involved in Saturday's curtain-raiser when they take on Meath at Croke Park and Dooher says the youngsters' presence will make it a big day for Red Hand County football.

"The minors have been very impressive and we wish them all the best for the final and I'm sure they'll give a good account of themselves as well.

"It's good to have a minor team back in an All-Ireland Final again. They want to be playing at Croke Park and before the seniors so it's the right thing to do."