Niamh McLaughlin and Aimee Mackin were both among the goalscorers at Healy Park

Armagh retained their Ulster Ladies Senior Football title by holding off Donegal's comeback to edge a 3-12 to 3-11 thriller at a rainy Healy Park.

Niamh Reel's goal and two Aimee Mackin strikes helped Armagh lead 3-7 to 1-4 in the first half but Donegal fought back to level after 45 minutes.

Armagh moved three up again only for Geraldine McLaughlin - who finished with 1-10 - to net a levelling goal.

However, Fionnuala McKenna's 54nd-minute point secured Armagh's win.

Niamh McLaughlin and Katy Herron's scored Donegal's first-half goals as they trailed 3-7 to 2-5 at the break.

Niamh Reel looped in Armagh's first goal after four minutes only for Donegal to edge into a 1-2 to 1-1 lead as player of the match McLaughlin laid off a perfect hand pass for her cousin Niamh to palm to the net.

Mackin sisters combine for superb goal

However, two Aimee Mackin frees helped Armagh move 1-3 to 1-2 ahead and a brilliant run by her sister Blaithin then set up up Mackin to slot under Donegal keeper Aoife McColgan

After Donegal were hit by their second sin-binning of the first period, Armagh hit four of the next six scores to move six ahead before the lead became nine on 23 minutes as Mackin finished to the net after exchanging passes with Kelly Mallon.

However, Donegal's hopes were boosted just before half-time as McLaughlin pointed, after being denied a goal by Anna Carr's superb save, before midfielder Herron did hit the net on the stroke of half-time.

Although going into half-time with a five-point deficit, the Tír Chonaill women had a foothold back into the game and they continued their revival by scoring four points within 10 minutes of the restart as Armagh were kept scoreless - not helped by losing Kelly Mallon and Megan Sheridan to sin-binnings.

McLaughlin's 45th-minute point levelled the contest at 3-8 to 2-11 only for Armagh to regain control as a magnificent long-range Blaithin Mackin score was followed by further Tiarna Grimes and Kelly Mallon efforts.

Player of the match Geraldine McLaughlin ended up on the losing side despite hitting 1-10

However, a misdirected free-kick across her own defence by Blaithin Mackin gifted Geraldine McLaughlin her equalising goal in the 52nd minute.

McKenna restored Armagh's lead two minutes later and it proved the winner score despite some nervous late moments for the Orchard women as Donegal were unable to work a score from a 45 in the closing seconds.

Amid the global pandemic, Ulster were the only province to continue with their ladies provincial title this year.

Maxi Curran's Donegal side didn’t compete in last year’s championship after winning three successive titles from 2017 which included the final win over Armagh in 2019.

The Orchard County will be especially glad of their back-to-back provincial wins, after their All-Ireland dream was ended in a quarter-final defeat by Meath, who went on to surprise Cork in last weekend's semi-final.

Donegal's All-Ireland hopes were ended at the quarter-final stage by holders Dublin, who will face the Royal County in the decider.