Roisin McCormick and her Antrim team-mates were beaten by Down in last year's All-Ireland Intermediate final

Antrim made the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie semi-finals as they beat Kerry 4-19 to 1-7 in Offaly.

Roisin McCormick hit 2-5 for last year's beaten finalists with Caitrin Dobbin and Ciara Laverty notching two late Antrim goals in Banagher.

Armagh remain on course to retain their All-Ireland Premier Junior title after beating Limerick 1-16 to 3-8.

Skipper Ciara Donnelly struck 12 points from Armagh with Leanne Donnelly hitting their goal in Kinnegad.

Donnelly's goal just before half-time was crucial as it cut Limerick's lead to 2-7 to 1-7 at the interval.

The Shannonsiders hit the front nine minutes from time when Valerie Shanahan sent a bullet to the Armagh net but captain Donnelly showcased the pinpoint accuracy that had been a feature of her free-taking all day to edge her side back in front and hold out in the final, nailbiting moments.

Ciara Hill hit three Armagh points with Eimear Smyth also getting on the scoresheet for Mattie Lennon's side.

Carlow retained their intermediate status but they had to withstand a second-half rally by Tipperary before doing so by 2-19 to 3-11 at the John Lockes grounds in Callan, the Premier County's second string outfit now making the drop to the premier junior grade next year.