Limerick defeated Cork 2-22 to 1-17 in their Munster Hurling semi-final on 3 July

Limerick go into Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final as strong favourites to clinch a third title in four years as they face a youthful and pacey Cork side.

The defending champions have already accounted for Cork twice this season - both by eight-point margins.

However, Cork will take to the field buoyed by their stirring extra-time semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Limerick also showed frailty in the Munster Final becoming overcoming Tipp.

Granted John Kiely's side reasserted themselves to comfortably overcome last year's beaten All-Ireland Finalists Waterford 1-25 to 0-17 in their semi-final two weeks ago.

But Cork boss Kieran Kingston will surely have been intensely studying the first half of the Munster Final when Tipperary forged a 10-point interval lead before Limerick outscored the Premier County 1-10 to 0-1 in the third quarter on their way to a 2-29 to 3-21 victory.

After struggling in the first half that day, Limerick's half-backs - in particularly Kyle Hayes - turned the game in the All-Ireland champions' favour in the second period as they won a succession of puckouts from Tipperary keeper Barry Hogan.

Treaty County's famed physicality

The Treaty County's famed physicality also came to the fore in the second half at Pairc Ui Chaoimh as they invariably emerged from rucks of players with sliotar in hand after pressurising an opposition that had looked so in control in the opening 35 minutes.

Cork's progression to only the county's second All-Ireland decider since 2006 has been founded on the pace of a young team which only had two starters aged over 24 in the semi-final win over Kilkenny.

Manager Kingston will hope that his players' speed can avoid them getting drawn into the physical battles which the likes of Hayes, Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Gearoid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey relish.

But it will be a big ask for the Rebels as Limerick's amazing athleticism means they also don't lack pace.

Speaking to the Brian Carty GAA Podcast, Limerick boss Kiely gently reminded listeners that it is a misnomer to cast his team as physical specimens who merely over-power the opposition.

"They bring a running game to the table but we pride ourselves on our running game too. Our boys are no slouches too," said Kiely.

Kieran Kingston must decide whether to play his son Shane from the start or utilise him again as an impact sub

'We're rank outsiders'

For his part, Cork manager Kingston has been attempting to take every bit of pressure off his young side by pointing Limerick's strong favouritism for a contest that will be watched by 40,000 spectators at Croke Park.

"We're rank outsiders. That's not me throwing something out to try and influence anything. That's the fact of it," added Kingston, now in his second stint as Rebels boss.

"They are raging favourites and have been all year and as the year goes on, there's more and more credence to that."

However, no Cork hurling team ever goes into a game with an inferiority and there will be many within the county - with that typical Leeside sense of bravado - who feel a shock could be on the cards.

Even Kingston has had to admit that his side's composed closing out of the semi-final against Brian Cody's Kilkenny - after Adrian Mullen's injury-time Cats goal had brought the game to extra-time - has boosted his side's already strong belief.

"We're hungry but we've no baggage. The baggage was going into the Kilkenny game and not having beaten them since 2004 in Croke Park. Having lost seven of our last eight All-Ireland semi-finals. A lot of demons were put to bed," added the Cork manager.

"The lads were very positive in the dressing-room [going into extra-time]. They knew they had in the tank and in the legs and we just let them at it. There was no roaring or screeching."

Kingston's own side Shane played a crucial role in Cork's semi-final win as he notched seven points from play after coming on as a substitute.

Horgan's free-taking vital for Cork

At first glance, his inclusion from the off looks an obviously conclusion to draw but the manager may feel Cork's best chance on Sunday is somehow keeping Limerick within range over the opening 50 minutes before making the kind of impact substitutes which undid Kilkenny.

"We brought on eight subs against Kilkenny and they all played really, really well," added the Rebels boss.

"That's why we have a panel. The bench is important but you have to be in the game to utilise the bench."

Patrick Horgan's free-taking was vital to Cork's win over Kilkenny as he hit 0-15 and his accuracy from placed balls will be even more crucial on Sunday.

But ultimately it's hard to see Limerick losing this game if their half-backs and midfielders play to their normal standard.

Limerick sucking Cork into a physical battle and inevitably dominating possession in the process will be expected to result in chances aplenty for the likes of attackers Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan and Peter Casey.