McGinley hopes improved player retention will allow Antrim to end a winless championship run that stretches back to 2014

Antrim manager Enda McGinley says getting players to buy into a "multi-year" project is the key to ensuring the Saffrons develop into a side capable of competing at the top level.

In his first year at the helm McGinley led Antrim through an undefeated league campaign that brought about promotion to Division Three, before a 13-point Ulster quarter-final loss to Armagh served as a reminder of the work still to be done.

McGinley was speaking on this week's edition of The GAA Social.

Most onlookers agreed that Antrim's heavy Ulster quarter-final defeat was not an accurate reflection of the Saffrons' performance, with McGinley's side arguably the better team in the first half before eventually being overwhelmed by their Division One opponents.

Three times an All-Ireland winner with Tyrone, McGinley took the Antrim job tasked with bringing improvement to a county that has not won a championship match since 2014, and bringing them closer to the established Division One sides.

Listen: Antrim manager Enda McGinley joins The GAA Social

"The biggest difference for me is that multi-year, unequivocal buy-in that the top teams can get from the vast majority of their players," McGinley said.

"That it is a real burning ambition to play for the county; that there are major rewards for playing for the county and dedicating your life in that way, and you can expect to be there on the biggest of occasions.

"At the Division Four and Division Three level, if it's not going quite so well and they're not getting selected it's so easy for those around home, around the clubs and around the communities to be saying 'what's the point? Why are you doing all that?'.

"I can understand that and yet those counties can never progress unless they get a batch of boys willing to dedicate that.

"In Antrim you have so many good football clubs. you've 30/40 clubs, big number of players so what would you not be putting out a really strong senior team when there is talent there?

"I have to say the buy-in was brilliant first year, they were a pleasure to work with and you're wanting to build on that and I can't wait to build on that to be honest."

Antrim were blown away by Armagh in the second half of their Ulster Championship quarter-final

Reducing player turnover the biggest challenge

Antrim's impressive league showing began with three consecutive one-point wins that saw them secure top-spot in Division Four North.

The panel's more experienced heads, including veteran forward Paddy Cunningham, played a crucial role in getting them over the line in the tight fixtures.

Although McGinley admitted several older players may opt to call time on their inter-county careers, he is hopeful that the Saffrons will benefit from relatively low player turnover between now and the start of the 2022 inter-county season.

"It's making sure that you get the vast majority of those players re-committing again, to make sure that they do not switch off from being county players," he said when asked to identify the biggest challenge facing Antrim.

"They're back now with their clubs and that's massively important. As a county player, you are a county player 100% of the year.

"Until you decide to retire from county duty you are a county player and you have to live accordingly. That's looking after every aspect of your game and your conditioning, and your mentality to make sure that you're constantly improving.

"The days of being able to switch on for three or four months is absolutely gone. They're back at their clubs, I expect to see them performing well for their clubs and being real leaders."

