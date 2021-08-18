Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kerry put six goals past Tyrone in the Division One League semi-final at Killarney in June

Tyrone's All-Ireland Football semi-final against Kerry will throw in at 15:30 BST on 28 August with the final on 11 September starting at 17:00.

On Sunday, the GAA agreed to Tyrone's request to put back the semi-final for a second week because of the Covid cases in the Red Hands' camp.

The game was originally scheduled for 15 August before then being put back until 21 August.

The winners of the second semi-final will meet Mayo in the final.

Mayo ended Dublin's six-year reign as champions by earning a 0-17 to 0-14 extra-time win on Saturday.