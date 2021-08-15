Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The All-Ireland semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry has been moved to Saturday 28 August after the GAA agreed to give the Covid-hit Red Hands the extra week they requested.

The decision comes a day after Tyrone said they could not fulfil the fixture on 21 August due to the volume of cases within their panel.

The Ulster champions indicated that they did not want to drop out of this year's Championship, and that they hoped the GAA would agree to moving the game back another week.

The semi-final move also means the final will now be played on 11 September.

More to follow.