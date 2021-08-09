Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kilcoo beat Donegal club Naomh Conaill in the last Ulster Club Football Final played in 2019

The Ulster Club Football Championship will start in late November with both the provincial football and hurling deciders taking place in January.

The Donegal and Derry champions will meet in the senior football opener on the weekend of 20-21 November.

All four quarter-finals will take place two weeks later with the semi-finals on the weekend before Christmas.

The provincial football final will be played on the weekend of 15-16 January - a week after the hurling decider.

The Ulster draws were made by the province's competitions control committee on Monday evening with Tyrone avoiding the first round football draw after the county team's Anglo-Celt Cup triumph.

In the football quarter-finals on 4-5 December, the Tyrone champions will face the Fermanagh winners with the Antrim kingpins taking on Armagh opposition, Cavan's winners facing their Down counterparts and the Monaghan champions taking on the winners of the preliminary-round tie.

The Ulster football champions will play their All-Ireland semi-final on the last weekend of January.

In the Ulster Senior Club Hurling Championship, the Down winners have been given a bye through to the final against either the Antrim or Derry champions who meet in the semi-final on 11-12 December.

The winners of the Ulster decider on 8-9 January will play their All-Ireland semi-final two weeks later.

The global pandemic meant that last year's provincial and All-Ireland Club Championships had to be scrapped.

Down club Kilcoo won their last Ulster Football Championship in 2019 with Slaughtneil winning the provincial hurling title two years ago.

AIB ULSTER CLUB SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

First round - 20/21 November Donegal champions v Derry champions

Quarter-Finals - 4/5 December Tyrone v Fermanagh Antrim v Armagh Cavan v Down Monaghan v Donegal or Derry

Semi-Finals - 18/19 December Tyrone or Fermanagh v Antrim or Armagh Cavan or Down v Monaghan/Donegal/Derry

Ulster Club SFC Final - 15/16 January

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final - 29/30 January

AIB ULSTER SENIOR HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP

Ulster Club SHC Semi-final - 11/12 December Antrim champions v Derry champions

Final - 8/9 January Down champions v Antrim or Derry champions