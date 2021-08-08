Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Jack O'Connor scores his extra-time goal against the Cats in the semi-final

Cork will meet champions Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final thanks to a 1-37 to 1-32 extra-time win over Kilkenny at Croke Park on Sunday.

Adrian Mullen hit a last-gasp goal as Kilkenny fought back from a six-point deficit to force extra time after it finished 0-29 to 1-26.

But the Rebels recovered and Jack O'Connor's superb goal helped them to a five-point victory.

Cork and Limerick will contest an All-Ireland SHC final for the first time.

It will be Cork's first decider since 2013 as they bid to end a 16-year wait for a Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph.

Kilkenny led 0-15 to 0-14 after a close first half but Cork surged clear to lead by six with just seven minutes left.

Mullen produced a fine finish in the fourth minute of added time to complete the comeback and force extra time.

O'Connor hit the corner of the Cats net 10 minutes into extra time to move Cork three clear and this time they would not relinquish a lead.

Patrick Horgan fired over 15 points for the Munster men, who will return to headquarters to take on Limerick on 22 August.