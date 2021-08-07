Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

There's no way out for Down's Lorcan Toal in Saturday's U20 semi-final

Ulster champions Down were beaten 2-13 to 1-10 by Roscommon in the All-Ireland U20 football semi-final at Breffni Park on Saturday night.

James Fitzpatrick's goal gave the Rossies an early lead but Down held a 1-7 to 1-5 advantage at the break with captain Shealan Johnston netting.

It remained close until Roscommon produced a late surge.

Adam McDermott netted as the Connacht side scored 1-5 without reply with Johnston sent-off deep in added time.

Fitzpatrick hit the Mourne net on 11 minutes to leave it 1-0 to 0-2 and Roscommon moved three points clear before Down hit back before the break.

Points from Tom Smyth and Andrew Gilmore were followed by Johnston's goal as Down went in at half-time with the momentum.

Charlie Smyth split the posts 18 minutes into the second half to move Down 1-10 to 0-8 in front but this would be their final score of the game as Roscommon took charge.

Ben O'Carroll, Patrick Gavin, Adam McDermott and Charlie Carthy were on target before Johnston's red card four minutes into added time.

O'Carroll added another point and McDermott finished the semi-final with a three-pointer to earn Roscommon a meeting with Offaly in the final.