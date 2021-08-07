Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Next weekend's All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Kerry could potentially be in doubt with the Red Hands panel being tested for Covid-19.

Tyrone confirmed on Saturday that a 'number' of players and members of management tested positive for Covid before last Sunday's Ulster final win.

Because of this the entire squad and management team are being tested with a number of players self-isolating.

"It is anticipated that all outcomes will be known by Monday," Tyrone added.

Tyrone are scheduled to take on the Munster champions at Croke Park next Sunday.

Red Hands joint-manager Feargal Logan missed last Sunday's provincial decider against Monaghan over a Covid issue with players Frank Burns and Tiernan McCann also unavailable.

"Further to a number of positive Covid19 tests with members of the Tyrone senior football panel and management, prior to last weekend's successful Ulster Championship final in Croke Park, it was decided to have all panellists and management tested for the virus," said the county.

"While outcomes from these tests are awaited a number of players are self-isolating; it is anticipated that all outcomes will be known by Monday and preparations can then be made for the forthcoming All-Ireland semi final with Kerry.

"During the past week Tyrone GAA has continued to comply, fully, with the guidelines and directives that have been issued by the Public Health Authority and by Croke Park."

If there are a substantial number of players unavailable for the semi-final it could potentially be played the following week - there is precedent for this with other GAA competitions.