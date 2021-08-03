Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

McGeeney led his Armagh to Division One of the Football League for the first time since 2012

Kieran McGeeney will stay on as Armagh manager until at least the end of the 2022 inter-county season, after the Orchard county triggered the option to extend his contract by a further year.

McGeeney signed a two-year deal in 2019 with the option of an additional year to follow.

The former All-Ireland winning captain was non-committal about his future after Armagh's Ulster Championship exit in July.

He has been in the role since 2014.

Armagh have been resurgent in recent seasons, and enjoyed Division One football this year for the first time since 2012.

Despite improvements, an Ulster final has eluded McGeeney in seven years at the helm. They were on the cusp of reaching this year's provincial showpiece after roaring back to take the lead against Monaghan going into injury time, only for the Farneymen to snatch victory in a memorable semi-final.

The Armagh County Committee met to ratify McGeeney for the 2022 season on Tuesday, in what was their first physical meeting in over a year.