Jim McGuinness and Rory Gallagher won the All-Ireland together with Donegal in 2012

Former Donegal assistant Rory Gallagher has lifted the lid on disagreements he had with manager Jim McGuinness over selection as the pair plotted the county's path to All-Ireland glory in 2012.

Gallagher, now Derry manager, told BBC Sport NI's 'The GAA Social' podcast that he "rated some players differently" to McGuinness as Donegal secured their second ever Sam Maguire success.

Donegal won the Ulster title in 2011 and 2012 as part of their journey to a 2-11 to 0-13 win over Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland decider.

"Hand on heart, there were a few issues coming up to the Ulster final in 2012. There were a few disagreements about players," revealed Gallagher.

"I don't want to go into it, it's not fair on the players who were there, but I rated some players different to how he rated them.

"He had players that he wanted to play, that I disagreed with.

"We knuckled down, we had a tough draw against Kerry in an All-Ireland quarter-final so we had to mend the bridges and get on with it."

Donegal went on to defeat Kerry in their last-eight clash, before seeing off Cork at the semi-final stage and Mayo in the final.

"It was unbelievably intense, the amount of time you spent communicating, it was maybe three, four or five times a day.

"Going to games, travelling, training, everything.

"We had a savage hunger for those group of players to win. It was relentless and it was special at the time."

'It just wasn't possible to mend it'

Gallagher outlines how his relationship with McGuinness broke down the following year.

"In 2013 it definitely became fractured. Jim was away with Celtic and the communication wasn't there as much. I probably would have liked to get training earlier in the year and there were just differences of opinions of players.

"It just wasn't possible to mend it.

"We had a meeting. The previous day I had been at a sevens tournament in Enniskillen. There were a few Donegal legends and I made it clear to them and the county board that I was meeting them the next morning to jack it it because it would have been too fractured.

"Jim tried to turn the tables so there is a disagreement on how it ended. That's the way it goes.

The relationship between Gallagher and McGuinness (pictured centre) began to further unravel in 2013

"At the meeting we had disagreements. It was a cold meeting because it was frosty between us at that stage. There is no point saying any different.

"There was no way of repairing it, there was too much difference of opinion. At the end of the day it was a brilliant time and a magical period, and I was very grateful for that.

"I've never seen him since. I think it would be a bigger regret if we didn't win All-Irelands and have the period we did.

"You just move on in life and that's it. If you feel you are wronged you just get on with it.

The Enniskillen native succeeded McGuinness as Donegal boss and led the county from 2014 and 2017 before a two-year spell at the helm of Fermanagh.

'No reason Derry can't become a dominant team in Ulster'

Gallagher with his Derry players after their one-point Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat by Donegal

Now in charge of Derry, the 42-year-old guided the Oak Leafers to promotion to Division Two in June, his charges then being edged out by a single point by Donegal in the Ulster Championship quarter-finals.

"Everyone needs to know who the players are in Derry. We kept a small panel this year of 28 or 29, with a view it was going to be topped up with younger players coming in," explained Gallagher.

"We feel they are the best players at the right age profile, with the right character and right attitude to put the team first.

"Not long after the Donegal game we asked them how hungry they were to come back next year, and to a man every one of them were. That's not easy for some of them who didn't get playing or the game time they wanted.

"I'm very proud of them that they have the desire to get going.

"I wouldn't even like to be thinking about it [a glass ceiling for Derry]. I see no reason that they can't become a dominant team in Ulster. It's not like it used to be, it's no longer Tyrone and Donegal but Monaghan are there too.

"Armagh are there and Cavan have been Ulster champions. We have to break ourselves into that barrier.

"They are at that level, or very close to it, they just have to start winning games at that level."