Tom Keenan starred for Fermanagh with a personal tally of 3-02

Fermanagh won the Lory Meagher Cup for the second time with a convincing 3-26 to 1-17 win over Ulster rivals Cavan at Croke Park.

The star of the show for the Ernemen was young Tom Keenan, who hit an outstanding 3-02.

Philip Brady found the bet for Cavan but the Breffnimen proved to no match for their opponents on this occasion.

Cavan, who returned to the inter-county scene in 2017, had won the group meeting between the counties.

Cavan raced into a 0-05 to 0-02 lead with Brian Fitzgerald (0-03) and the Sheanon brothers, Cillian and Colum, on target.

Joe Baldwin's side started to get on top thereafter with Caolan Duffy, free-taker John Duffy, dual player Danny Teague and Barney McAuley raising white flags to bring them level 23 minutes in on a 0-06 to 0-06 scoreline.

The sides would exchange goals late in the half with Fermanagh grabbing their first in the 32nd minute. Breffni goalkeeper Darren Sheridan fumbled a routine catch and although he did brilliantly to deny Keenan's first effort, the Fermanagh player made no mistake when the rebound fell kindly to him.

Cavan had the ball in the net at the Davin End three minutes later as Brady flicked home an Enda Shalvey effort that had dropped short to leave them four behind at the break, 1-12 to 1-08.

Fermanagh made the perfect start to the second half as the ball was batted forward from the throw-in to Keenan who ran right at the heart of the Cavan defence and fired to the net with the help of a deflection to leave it 2-12 to 1-08 to the Ernemen.

Brian Fitzgerald tried to get Cavan back into it with a few scores but the Fermanagh points kept coming and the gap was nine points at the second-half water break.

Any thought of a stunning comeback was killed off 17 minutes from time. Sean Corrigan, outstanding once again to cap off a fantastic season for the player, intercepted a Sheridan restart and played in Keenan who made no mistake with an emphatic finish.

Fermanagh extended their lead further from there until the final whistle to allow team captain Duffy to lift the cup.