McGeary was Tyrone's man of the match in their semi-final win over Donegal

Ulster Senior Football Championship final: Monaghan v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Saturday, 31 July Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and iPlayer, text commentary and radio on the BBC Sport NI website

Staging the Ulster Championship final at Croke Park will allow the occasion to take on extra significance, believes Tyrone vice-captain Kieran McGeary.

The GAA's headquarters will host the match for the first time in 15 years as the Red Hands take on Monaghan in front of 18,000 fans.

The decision to move the game away from its usual venue of St Tiernach's Park in Clones, and to move it forward by a day, was only revealed after the provincial semi-finals but has been well received by both teams.

"That's where you want to play every game. That's why you train, you want to be at headquarters and you want to be in finals," said McGeary.

"It does make it more special. It 100% does because at the latter stages of the Championship if you're lucky enough to make it through, that's the only time you're going to get to go to Croke Park."

Tyrone have reached their first provincial final in four years, in a promising debut Championship campaign for managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

Following the departure of Mickey Harte after 18 years at the helm, many wondered how different Tyrone might look under their new management.

Despite what appears to be a more free-flowing attacking structure, McGeary insists that the changes have been minimal.

"Feargal and Brian are winners. Everyone in our backroom team are winners and they continue to drive that message," he said.

"Nothing has really changed, the hunger still has to be there for you to go and win every single day you go out.

"There's nothing really different to be quite honest. Boys still have the same intent to do well, we train just as hard as we have in previous years."

Archive: Monaghan see of Tyrone in the '88 Ulster Final

Tyrone and Monaghan have enjoyed numerous tight encounters in recent years, most recently drawing their league meeting at Healy Park earlier this year.

The Farneymen, led by talisman Conor McManus, have put up a combined 5-38 in their two Championship matches so far with scoring threats right across the pitch including keeper Rory Beggan, who has three points to his name.

"It's a vital role for keepers now to almost become an outfield player," reflected McGeary.

"Beggan is fantastic at it, he has a number of abilities aside from going up the pitch but he does give you that headache and it's something we're going to have to look at.

"Monaghan are going to be a massive test. They've got experienced players that have been there and been through the wars, and they have young talented footballers who have also come through and they're just starting to really click together."

Tyrone 'built from scratch' after Kerry humbling

Tyrone's performances in Ulster, a comfortable win over Cavan and a deserved victory against highly-rated Donegal, have helped ease fears in the Red Hand county that emerged after an unconvincing league campaign ended with a 6-15 to 1-14 crushing at the hands of Kerry.

The visitors shipped five first half goals on that day in Killarney, leaving many wondering how deep the scars from such an emphatic defeat would be.

"That was an extraordinarily long bus journey up the road," McGeary admitted.

"We stripped ourselves right back after that game, and we started to build from scratch again. You never want that to happen and we'd like to think that'll never happen again."

With Cathal McShane in the mix to make his first Championship start since 2019, having come off the bench twice in this year's competition, and Darragh Canavan hopeful of returning from an ankle injury, competition for starting places among Tyrone's forwards is fierce.

Darren McCurry, a sometimes peripheral figure under Harte, has led the inside forward line this year with 17 points from two provincial games to date.

"Selection would definitely be a headache, but that's good," said McGeary.

"It's good to have strength in depth, and no matter what team you go to that's competing, they're going to have strength in depth.

"They're going to have players who will come off the bench, players that will start, it's not a 70 minute game for a player anymore."