Ryan O'Donoghue's Mayo penalty straight after the restart was a crucial score in the contest

Mayo came from five points down at half-time to beat Galway 2-14 to 2-8 in the Connacht Football Final at Croke Park as the Tribesmen collapsed.

Galway looked in total control as Shane Walsh's 20th-minute goal and a Damien Comer effort helped them lead 2-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

But Ryan O'Donoghue's penalty a minute after the break started Mayo's stunning comeback at GAA headquarters.

Matthew Ruane's 66th-minute goal sealed another Connacht title for Mayo.

Galway looked dominant in the opening minutes of the match, with Walsh scoring their first goal 20 minutes in when the ball spilled to him after ricocheting off the post.

Nine minutes later Walsh was involved again, squaring the ball to Comer who blasted it into the back of Mayo’s net.

Darren McHale hit a point for the green-and-reds shortly before half-time, ending their 22-minute scoring drought.

However one minute into the second half, O'Donoghue slotted Mayo's penalty after team-mate Matthew Ruane had been hauled down in the small square

That kickstarted Mayo's comeback who then blasted over another point thanks to Tommy Conroy.

Nearly 47 minutes in, Galway hit their eighth wide of the game and seemed rattled by their opponents, who punished their missed chances with a following five points in a row.

Mayo then ran away with the show, regularly over-turning Galway and leaving them scoreless 25 minutes into the second half, until Lee Keegan gave away a free, which Matthew Tierney popped over the bar.

A Mayo goal was disallowed as the referee had already blown the whistle for a free, but just moments later in the 66th minute, Ruane took another chance as he blasted a low ball through the Galway keeper’s legs.

With eight minutes of added injury time, Galway still couldn’t find another gear and had Michael Farragher sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his challenge on Conroy.

Despite missing top scorer Cillian O’Connor, Mayo will now proceed with to the All-Ireland semi-finals whether they will face either seven-in-a-row seeking Dublin or Kildare, who meet in the Leinster Final next weekend.