Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Slaughtneil's Cormac O'Doherty top-scored for Derry

Derry held off a spirited Sligo challenge to claim a hard-fought 0-28 to 2-17 win at Owenbeg and book their place in the Christy Ring Cup final.

The Oak Leafers led by nine points early in the second half before Joe McHugh's goal spurred a Sligo comeback.

Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch found the back of the net for the Yeats County in the first half while Cormac O'Doherty struck 0-12 for Derry.

It will be Derry's first appearance in the Christy Ring decider since 2015.

They will face Offaly in the final after the Leinster men recorded an incredibly comprehensive 6-30 to 0-11 win over Wicklow in the other semi-final in Tullamore.

With Derry having edged into a one-point lead early on, O'Kelly-Lynch - who had hit 7-56 for his county this year heading into the game - continued his excellent form with a sixth-minute goal to swing momentum back in the away side's favour.

However, Derry hit an unanswered 0-7 either side of the first water break to establish a five-point advantage and managed to extend that to six at the break.

Derry struck the first three scores of the second half to open up a commanding lead before McHugh's superb goal revived Sligo's hopes of a comeback win.

And when McHugh split the posts with just over 30 minutes of the second half played, Sligo were within three and looking threatening.

However, three frees from O'Doherty ensured that Derry got over the line despite the valiant efforts of Sligo, whose scoring was spearheaded by O'Kelly-Lynch and McHugh managing 2-9 between them.

O'Doherty was once again deadly for Derry, particularly from placed balls which produced all but one of his scores. His Slaughtneil clubmate Gerald Bradley chipped in with 0-6, with 0-2 apiece for Brian Cassidy, Odhran McKeever and Se McGuigan.

In the Nicky Rackard Cup, Tyrone recorded a thrilling 2-23 to 1-12 win over Donegal at Carrickmore to set up a decider against Mayo, who beat Armagh 2-23 to 2-9 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Mayo are hoping to avenge last year's final defeat by Doengal while Tyrone will contest their first Nicky Rackard final since 2014.

Fermanagh's hurlers can also look forward to a final after they defeated Longford 1-21 to 1-13 in their Lory Meagher last-four encounter at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

The Ernesiders will face Cavan after they recovered from a four-point deficit to record a 1-21 to 0-20 win over Louth at Kingspan Breffni.