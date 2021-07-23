Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Down were in the lead for all but three minutes of their first match against Waterford

Down are the only Ulster side competing in the 2021 All-Ireland senior division and continue their campaign against a confident Cork squad on Saturday.

Waterford edged a one-point win over the Mourne women in the competition’s first round, but the Ulster champions were in the lead for most of the match with plenty of points including nine from Niamh Mallon.

Having home advantage at Pairc Esler may be of some comfort to Derek Dunne’s side, who were promoted to the top-flight at the end of the 2020 season.

However Cork will arrive in Newry in a confident mood following their 13-point opening victory against Dublin.

Down have never won an All-Ireland camogie title at senior level and have only once made it to a final once, in 1948 against Dublin.

Derry and Antrim in intermediate action

Derry will meet Laois at O’Moore Park on Saturday and Antrim will face Kilkenny’s second team a day later in Dunloy.

The Saffrons should be on better form, as they will have key players back after they missed out on the Ulster Championship final, which Down went on to win by a single point.

Roisin McCormick, who scored 1-3 against Down in June's Division Two league decider, will return after having to self-isolate when identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

Maeve Connolly, who also missed the Ulster final due to a minor ailment, is set to appear.

Armagh will be hoping to continue on from the success of their 2020 All-Ireland junior win

Armagh begin Kay Mills Cup defence

Defending All-Ireland junior champions Armagh begin their fight for a second successive Kay Mills Cup against Waterford’s seconds on Saturday at the Athletic Grounds.

Star forward Ciara Donnelly is continuing to shoot the lights out for the Orchard County, who come into the contest as strong favourites.

Lastly, Cavan will meet Limerick on Sunday, and the Breffni side are eager to make an All-Ireland statement after losing out to Armagh in the 2020 junior final.

“We’re going down to Limerick expecting a big battle but also expecting to win,” said Cavan captain Erinn Galligan.

“We are backing ourselves all the way.”