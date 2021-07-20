Oisin McConville is backing his former Armagh team-mate to remain in charge of the Orchard County for another year

Oisin McConville believes Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney deserves to have another year in charge of the side.

McGeeney, who captained the Orchard County to All-Ireland success, has been Armagh manager for seven years.

After having retained their Division One status, his current term ended after Saturday's dramatic Ulster SFC semi-final defeat by Monaghan.

"I think he's made enough progress to suggest that he deserves another year," his former team-mate McConville said.

McConville was speaking on the latest edition of The GAA Social, which will be available on BBC Sounds on Tuesday.

"Whether he wants another year I'm not 100% sure because, after the game, it seemed as if he was questioning himself," McConville continued.

"Then for people to decide whether he wants another year, I really don't know what the thinking would be at county board level. What the aspirations are.

"Armagh in my head are now an established Division One team. The championship results have been nowhere near good enough but I think he probably deserves another shot at it next year."

McGeeney reacts to Armagh's semi-final loss to Monaghan

After an emotional and thrilling weekend of semi-final action, the Ulster final will be contested by Monaghan and Tyrone, with Croke Park the venue on 31 July.

The Farney men scored three injury-time points to snatch a 4-17 to 2-21 victory over Armagh on Saturday, in a match played against the tragic backdrop of Monaghan under-20 captain Brendan Óg Duffy having died in a car crash the night before.

The Red Hands joined them in the decider with a tense 0-23 to 1-14 victory over 14-man Donegal, and McConville is predicting a very tight Ulster final.

"Monaghan have a cause….more of a cause than they've ever had. I've been impressed with how much pace Monaghan have off the bench as well," he continued.

"They need the two weeks. They have to come down to get back up again. That's a big task. That's where management really comes in.

"You talk about how you tactically set up a team and how you pick a team but the big task now is to let them come down to get them back up again. That's going to be a difficult task when you consider all the emotions they have gone through and still will go through for the next four or five days.

"It's going to be another clinker. I don't think there will be a big pile in it. I would say Tyrone will probably have a slight edge. We were down in Killarney and saw them ship six goals but pick up the pieces they have looked pretty solid at the back since."