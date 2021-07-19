Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Croke Park will host 18,000 spectators for the Leinster final on 1 August - the same day the Ulster final is scheduled to take place

Croke Park has been confirmed as the venue for the 2021 Ulster Senior Football Championship final between Monaghan and Tyrone.

The provincial decider at GAA headquarters will be played on Saturday, 31 July at 16:00 BST.

A crowd of 18,000 is permitted to attend the game, making it an attractive financial proposition for Ulster GAA.

Last year's final was held at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

Monaghan booked their place in the decider by overcoming Armagh 4-17 to 2-21 in a thrilling semi-final in Newry on Saturday.

Tyrone joined the Farney men in the showpiece game a day later thanks to a 0-23 to 1-14 victory over Donegal at Brewster Park.