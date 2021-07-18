Having been named to start, Conor McKenna began on the bench but came on to make a positive impact in the second half

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher has praised the impact of his bench in the Red Hands' Ulster semi-final win over Donegal.

On a hot day at Brewster Park, the substitutes were tasked with ensuring energy levels did not drop with the game remaining in the balance until injury-time.

Tiernan McCann scored three points following his half-time introduction while Conor McKenna reinvigorated Tyrone's midfield as Cathal McShane progressed his return with a late free.

"All our substitutions definitely made a big impact and they were vital, they were the reason we got over the line," said Dooher.

"Conor McKenna, you saw him coming back and turning the ball over, that's the sort of thing we need.

"There was a lot more ready to come on but we could only use five, and they definitely carried us over the line today."

Tyrone were good value for their win, and played half the game with an extra man after Donegal captain Michael Murphy was sent off.

Despite the red card Donegal, Ulster finalists in each of the last three seasons, did not let the Red Hands get away from them until the final minutes of the game.

'It was a massive team result' - man of the match McGeary

"The sending off had a big impact on the game, especially in those conditions in the heat," admitted Dooher.

"Our boys managed the game well throughout the game. We had a ropey spell in the second half... Donegal came on us fairly easily and scored the goal bu thankfully we weathered that and came strong with a few points in the end.

"We had a plan for an additional man, but the thing about it was changing men and getting them in with the heat. It was hard going and it was important to get legs on, once they (the substitutes) settled in they did well for us."

Tyrone did themselves have to play two periods with 14 men, first before Murphy's sending off when Rory Brennan was shown a black card, resulting in a penalty missed by Murphy, before Kieran McGeary also received a black card after 65 minutes.

Despite losing man of the match McGeary for the final stretch, Tyrone stretched their lead with the last four scores of the game ensuring Donegal could not produce a dramatic late response.

"Given the conditions we knew it was going to be a tight one," McGeary said.

"You're pushed to the red zone, boys dug in and we emptied the bench (who were) fantastic. You could say those small things were the difference, it was definitely a massive team result."