Aimee Mackin helped Armagh book a spot in the quarter-finals

Armagh forward Aimee Mackin scored 10 points in Saturday's All-Ireland 3-18 to 3-10 victory over Cavan.

Elsewhere in Group One, Monaghan lost out to Mayo following a free shootout after the sides ended 0-12 a piece after extra-time.

The Orchard County top Group One with two victories from their two matches while winless Cavan and Monaghan are winless.

Donegal lost at home to Galway by 3-10 to 1-11 in their Group Four opener.

Armagh booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the All-Ireland along with Mayo, which also ends Cavan and Monaghan's chance of progression to the last eight.

Mackin-inspired Armagh had taken a 0-7 to 0-3 lead at the first water-break and Caroline O'Hanlon scored their first goal shortly afterwards. But Cavan recovered and Aishling Sheridan brought them back into the game with her wonderful finish.

Armagh pushed on after half-time and goals from Aoife McCoy and Kelly Mallon sealed an important win. Geraldine Sheridan's goal and Amy Rooney's penalty was a mere consolation which meant Cavan's All-Ireland journey will end in the group stage.

Mayo secured a dramatic victory over Monaghan in Ballinamore, which was decided by a 30-metre free kick shoot out when the sides were level after extra-time.

Shauna Howley landed the only one of the nine frees taken in this dramatic finish, which secured a second win of the group for Mayo, earned despite the ten points kicked by Monaghan's Ellen McCarron.

Ten minutes each way was not enough to split the teams in extra time, with a couple of frees from Howley and McCarron the only scores, which saw the game decided with a free taking competition.

Howley held her nerve to land the decisive kick, which sent Mayo into the knock-out stages.

Donegal miss out to Galway

Galway secured their place in the last eight after a superb second-half comeback against Donegal.

Donegal looked reasonably comfortable at the break, leading 1-6 to 0-4 but Galway lit the blue touch paper when Nicola Ward grabbed a goal from the first attack of the second half to get Galway going.

Ailish Morrissey netted moments later and a third goal arrived in the space of two minutes when the half-time substitute slammed into a empty net to make the score 3-04 to 1-6.

Suddenly, from four down Galway were five up and in control and by the three-quarter mark were 3-8 to 1-10 in front, and from there they closed out the win.

Donegal take on Kerry next weekend in Tuam, where Curran's team know now it's win or bust. A second win of the competition sees Galway safely into the quarter finals.