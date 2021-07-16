'There are certain players who are not up to it' - McHugh slams Donegal display

Ulster SFC semi-final: Tyrone v Donegal Date: Sunday, 18 July Throw-in: 13:45 BST Venue: Brewster Park, Enniskillen Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer; Live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website

Donegal manager Declan Bonner insists he has "total belief" in his squad ahead of Sunday's Ulster Championship semi-final against Tyrone.

Their first-half performance against Derry was criticised by former Donegal player Martin McHugh, who claimed some of Bonner's team are "not up to it".

However, Bonner has dismissed McHugh's criticism as the county aim to reach a fourth Ulster final in a row.

"That's the least of our worries," he said when asked about the comments.

"We know what we have within the group, there's a strong group there and for anyone to question their ability to play inter-county level, well I don't know.

"From our point of view, we have 32 players in the squad and 26 turn out in any given day and I have total belief in every one of those players."

Donegal hope to extinguish memories of their shock UIster final defeat by Cavan last year by returning to the provincial throne for the 11th time, but they were taken all the way in their quarter-final at MacCumhaill Park as Paddy McBrearty's last-gasp score helped secure a 0-16 to 0-15 win over a determined Derry side.

Derry led by a point at the break and extended their advantage to four before a Donegal fightback culminated in McBrearty nailing a decisive, injury-time score.

Kilcar man McBrearty, part of Donegal's All-Ireland winning side of 2012, had been kept quiet by Chrissy McKaigue all afternoon but managed to evade the Derry captain before thumping an unerring left-footed effort between the posts.

McBrearty's last-gasp score broke Derry hearts in Ballybofey

Bonner believes McBrearty's perseverance was symptomatic of the fight Donegal showed to get over the line at the expense of the Oak Leafers.

"Questions would be asked of this team that when it comes into a battle, that we don't come out on top," said Bonner.

"We've focused a lot on that this season and we had to in terms of the League games, we went behind in the majority of games and had to come back,

"We don't want to get too used to doing that, we can't afford to let Tyrone go five or six clear so we have to ensure we get off to a decent start.

"But the character of the team has been very good, it's been tested. It was great how we won the game against Derry, Paddy McBrearty had been well-marshalled by Chrissy McKaigue but there is no other person you'd want on the ball at that particular time."

Bonner, however, would not be drawn on what form Michael Murphy's involvement will take on Sunday in Enniskillen.

The Donegal boss said the three-time All-Star felt "good" after being introduced as a second-half substitute against Derry but stopped short of shedding any light on whether or not the three-time All-Star will start against Tyrone after overcoming the hamstring injury that brought an early end to his participation in the preliminary-round win over Down on 27 June.

Logan coy on McShane and McKenna

And Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan was equally coy when discussing Cathal McShane and Conor McKenna.

Having overcome a serious ankle injury, McShane featured in the Red Hands' quarter-final victory over holders Cavan as he came off the bench to score three points in his first appearance in 17 months.

Former Australian Football League star McKenna, however, was absent from the matchday panel with Logan not giving much away ahead of Sunday's encounter.

"It was great to get Cathal back out on the field and for the ball to pop up for him to get a tip over the bar," said Logan.

"He deserved that after all the rehab and the long trek that he's had over the last year and a half.

"Conor has come back to these shores and is fully committed and we're hoping he brings some value to the whole set-up very soon - we'll see where we all get to."

McShane made his first appearance in 17 months in Tyrone's quarter-final win over Cavan

Having welcomed McShane back into the fold, Tyrone will also have full-back Ronan McNamee available for Sunday after his red card against Cavan was reduced to a yellow following a personal hearing before the GAA's Central Hearings Committee on Thursday night.

And Logan believes the Red Hands will need to be at the peak of their powers to win a semi-final against Donegal, which he considers the "ultimate challenge".

"They've been in and out of every Ulster final that's been going on and taking on all comers so let's hope we can get up to the mark on Sunday," said Logan who, alongside joint manager Brian Dooher, hopes to lead Tyrone to provincial glory in their first season as Mickey Harte's successors.

"Every football match has its own dynamic so when the ball goes in on Sunday, lots of things can happen so to put too much credence into what's gone before [Donegal's League win over Tyrone in May] isn't always a good thing."

When asked if Donegal were lucky to edge out Derry, Logan added: "You make your own luck. They're a seasoned team and that's exactly why they're such difficult opponents for us. They were put to the pin of their collar, but they stood up and they got on with it.

"Luck's one thing but good footballers and quality are hard to beat.

"There's nothing like a good fright to tighten everybody up in life and Donegal got a fair fright last Sunday, so let's see how they react but all we can do is worry about Tyrone."