McManus was forced off injured in Monaghan's quarter-final win over Fermanagh

Ulster SFC semi-final: Armagh v Monaghan Date: Saturday, 17 July Throw-in: 16:00 BST Venue: Pairc Esler, Newry Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle DAB, full deferred coverage on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer from 20:00 BST

Monaghan forward Conor McManus looks set to be available for the county's Ulster Championship semi-final against Armagh on Saturday.

The three-time All-Star was taken off during Monaghan's quarter-final win over Fermanagh with a leg injury.

The Monaghan management team will now decide whether to start the Clontibret man or use him from the bench.

Scotstown's Darren Hughes, who also came off injured against Fermanagh, is in a race to be fit for Saturday.

Monaghan are hoping to reach their first final since 2015 but are expected to face a much more robust challenge against Armagh having eased to a 1-21 to 0-14 win over Fermanagh at Clones on 3 July.

Armagh, meanwhile, set-up a last-four tie with the Farneymen by beating Antrim in the quarter-finals, although Kieran McGeeney said "we played below what we could do" despite the 13-point margin over the Saffrons.

The victory meant a third semi-final in as many years for Armagh and, while hotly tipped to reach the final against Tyrone or Donegal, McGeeney insists he is not looking beyond Saturday's encounter with the 16-time winners as the Orchard County go in search of their first appearance in the provincial showpiece since 2008.

Rory Grugan scored six points in Armagh's League win over Monaghan in May

"I'm one of those people who won't look past the next game," said the former All-Ireland winner.

"We have played Monaghan already this year and we have played them the past couple of years, so we know what they can do.

"They have serious pace up front with [Stephen] O'Hanlon, [Jack] McCarron, [Conor] McCarthy and McManus. They are all household names at this stage.

"We know it is a big ask of the fellas but that is why we are here. We want to try and push on and see what we can do."

The sides met in their opening Division One encounter in the National Football League with Armagh running out winners by 1-16 to 1-12 at Brewster Park.