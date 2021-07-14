Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tyrone were well in control of the contest by the time McNamee was dismissed

Tyrone have sought a personal hearing for full-back Ronan McNamee after his red card against Cavan last weekend.

The Aghyaran man was dismissed midway through the second half for a push to the face of Conor Brady.

Joint manager Feargal Logan said he was hopeful that the case could go before the GAA's Central Hearings Committee on Thursday evening.

If overturned, McNamee would be available for Sunday's semi-final against Donegal.

The Red Hands eased into the last four with an eight-point win over Cavan in Omagh, with McNamee's red a blemish on an otherwise satisfactory debut Championship outing for new management duo Logan and Brian Dooher.

The availability of All-Star McNamee would be a considerable boost for Tyrone as they prepare to come up against the potent attacking force of Donegal, whose captain Michael Murphy is set to feature having come off the bench to help them get over the line against Derry.