Paddy Tally believes he "hadn't got going" as Down manager after his three-year spell in charge of the senior inter-county team ended in July.

Tally resigned as boss following June's Ulster Championship defeat by Donegal.

Down's county Executive backed Tally's request for a one-year extension but he stepped away after feeling he didn't have strong support from the clubs.

"Everyone has their own way of doing things and you have to respect that," Tally told the GAA Social podcast.

"We wanted to stay on for another year and the Executive backed that completely. It then went to the clubs and we won the vote to stay on, but in my eyes it wasn't strong enough as a majority vote.

"It's their democratic way of doing it. When you are working in a county, especially when you are from outside that county, you have to respect the people and clubs that are there."

Tyrone native Tally became the Down manager in 2018 after previous spells coaching in Galway and Derry, and was the coach when Red Hands won their first All-Ireland title in 2003.

Down lost to Armagh in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Ulster SFC, before going down to eventual champions Cavan at the semi-final stage of the race for Anglo-Celt Cup in the curtailed 2020 season.

The Mournemen retained their Division Two status this summer following a relegation play-off victory over Laois, however their Ulster campaign ended with a preliminary round defeat by Donegal at the end of June.

"The players were keen that we stayed on, they knew this wasn't a proper season. We had three weeks of preparation and five games in six weeks, then the whole thing was over," added Tally.

"Because of the nature of the last two years we felt there was a lot more work to do in terms of developing the players and the team."

Tally said the stop-start nature of the past two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic made it difficult to build any momentum.

"If you look at last year, we were in really good form and one match from promotion, then we had six months off," he said.

"We were back for three weeks then Leitrim didn't show up, so we got promotion by default. We had Fermanagh in the Championship and played well, then we showed we could play really well in the first half against Cavan.

"It was disappointing we didn't finish that one out. That was my biggest regret, there was an Ulster final there for the taking.

"This year we didn't know what was happening until we were told we had three weeks to train from 24 April, and then we had the Covid ban so we lost home advantage for the Meath game.

"By the team we got to Westmeath things had come round the right way. We had a great result against Laois then we faced one of the best teams in Ireland in Donegal, and we were found wanting on that day.

"You've been involved in it for three years and invested so much of your life, time and effort into it. It will take a bit of time to move on."

Covid ban 'a mess'

Down's preparations for the 2021 season were hit by an eight-week ban which was handed to Tally for a breach of the GAA's strict training regulations in February. Down also forfeited home advantage for their Division Two match with Meath.

Tally said gathering his players together was "an innocent enough thing to do" but admitted he wouldn't do it again if he could turn back time.

"It was to get boys together, show them what to get up to then step back," he added.

"We were visited by the PSNI and they examined what we were doing, and they said no rules were being broken. It wasn't a legal thing, the GAA decided we were bringing the game into disrepute.

"A couple of coaches we had spoken to after matches said it had been going on for weeks. That is the harsh reality and that is the truth.

"We were on the back foot and our first two performances showed that. The whole thing was a mess."

