Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy McBrearty scored a last-gasp point to send Donegal through

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has praised his side's character in Sunday's narrow Ulster Championship victory over Derry.

Paddy McBrearty kicked a last-gasp point to give Donegal a 0-16 to 0-15 win in Ballybofey.

Bonner's men will now face Tyrone in a tantalising semi-final next weekend.

"This team's character has been questioned over the years, but we got over the line in a very tight match today," said Bonner.

"It was a real Championship match and I'm delighted to come away with a victory."

Derry, promoted to Division two under Rory Gallagher, led from the first point until McBrearty's late long-range point in the final minute. Bonner said he was relieved to get the job done and said Derry's performance shouldn't come as a surprise.

"Derry have been going extremely well and they gave it everything up until the final kick of the match," he added.

"They are back playing in Division Two and they are probably a Division One side. We knew what to expect today and we found it difficult at times.

"There were unforced errors in the first half and we made a lot of mistakes. We finished the half reasonably well but we played within ourselves.

"The guys coming off the bench made a huge contribution and we were delighted to get over the line."

Derry want to regularly challenge heavyweights

Donegal 'thrilled' to see off Derry in Ulster SFC - O'Donnell

Gallagher said everyone in the Derry dressing room was disappointed with the result, after a performance which saw them take the game to the Division One side.

"It was a mammoth game which was exciting and went end-to-end. Unfortunately we came out the wrong side of it, and that's not a nice place to be," he said.

"There are a lot of very good footballers in Derry and they haven't been happy with the level they have been at.

"We came here wanting to get into a semi-final. We defended well at times, but there are things we have got to learn from.

"I think we are capable of being Ulster champions and we were capable of beating Donegal today.

"Ultimately, when you play the heavyweights you won't come out on the right side every time, and we would like to get in the mix with them and that is the challenge for us over the next 18 months."