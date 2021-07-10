Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin have won the last four Ladies All-Ireland titles

Dublin began the defence of their Ladies All-Ireland crown with a convincing 2-18 to 1-11 Group Three win over Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The Dubs are bidding to win a fifth consecutive title.

Elsewhere in Group One, Armagh eased past Monaghan 4-17 to 1-12 in an Ulster derby with the help of three goals in the space of three second-half minutes.

Mayo ran out 1-18 to 0-15 victors over Cavan in Group One, with Cork seeing off Meath 1-9 to 0-10 in Group Two.

Dubs run out comfortable winners

Tyrone were looking to bounce back from last week's Ulster semi-final loss to Armagh as they faced Dublin in a senior championship encounter for the first time since the Dubs won the title in 2010.

First-half goals from Jennifer Dunne and Siobhan Killeen helped the All-Ireland champions to a three-point lead at the interval.

Chloe McCaffrey found the net for Tyrone in the 13th minute but Dunne levelled the game with her goal and Killeen also netted as the Dubs finished the opening period strongly.

Niamh McEvoy had her penalty well saved by Tyrone's Maeve Maxwell in the second half but Dublin won comfortably, Hannah Tyrrell top-scoring for them with seven points and Niamh O'Neill contributing nine scores for the Red Hands in defeat.

Armagh clinical in front of goal

Armagh showed ruthlessness in front of goal as their rapid-fire three-goal blitz helped to account for Monaghan.

The Orchard county had crushed Monaghan in their recent Ulster first-round tie but the Farney county enjoyed the upper hand when the sides met in Division two of the Football League.

Armagh led by five points at the break, 1-9 to 0-7, Caroline O'Hanlon scoring the only goal of the game with a classy finish on 15 minutes.

Laura McEneaney's 36th-minute goal helped to usher Monaghan back into the contest and they went on to level the score at the Athletic Grounds.

Substitute Kelly Mallon, Eve Lavery and Alex Clarke netted between the 42nd and 44th minutes with Mallon ending top scorer with 1-5 and Aimee Mackin with 0-5. Ellen McCarron contributed 0-6 for Monaghan.

Mayo too strong for Cavan

Armagh's opponents next weekend will be Mayo, who proved too strong for Cavan at Markievicz Park.

Rachel Kearns' goal past Elaine Walsh on 24 minutes helped her side to a seven-point interval advantage at 1-9 to 0-5, while Shauna Howley's seven-point haul proved a key factor in her team's success.

Amy Rooney's final tally for Cavan, who face Armagh next, stood at 0-6.

Only the four group winners will qualify for the semi-finals, while those counties who finish at the bottom end of the groups will have relegation play-offs to contend with.

Ladies All-Ireland Championship

Saturday, 10 July

Senior Championship - Group One Armagh 4-17 Monaghan 1-12 Cavan 0-15 Mayo 1-18

Senior Championship - Group Two Cork 1-09 Meath 0-10

Senior Championship - Group Three Tyrone 1-11 Dublin 2-18

Intermediate Championship - Group Two Leitrim 1-12 Fermanagh 1-11

Junior Championship - Round One Antrim 0-07 Derry 1-07

Sunday, 11 July

Intermediate Championship - Group Two Down v Offaly Lannleire GFC, 13:00

Intermediate Championship - Group One Westmeath v Longford Cusack Park, 14:00 Wexford v Sligo Ferbane, 14:00

Intermediate Championship - Group Three Roscommon v Kildare Duggan Park, 14:00