Tyrone are through to the Ulster Championship semi-finals after holding off defending champions Cavan with a comfortable 1-18 to 0-13 win in Omagh.

Substitute Brian Kennedy scored the game's only goal from close range, five minutes into the second half.

Edendork forward Darren McCurry scored 10 points for Tyrone, who also welcomed Cathal McShane back for his first game since February 2020.

Tyrone had Ronan McNamee sent off following a clash with Conor Brady.

However, the Aghyaran clubman's dismissal on the hour after he appeared to raise his hands to Brady under the nose of referee David Gough did not impact the outcome with Tyrone eight points clear by the time he left the field.

The Red Hands will play either Donegal or Derry - who face each other in Ballybofey in Sunday - in the last four.

While a keenly-contested first quarter left it level at five points apiece at the first water break, Cavan's intensity dropped significantly as Tyrone raced into a four-point lead at the half-time interval.

With the holders showing signs of fragility, McCurry opened the second-half scoring soon after the resumption before Kennedy's goal, scored after he linked up with Mattie Donnelly, put the hosts eight points ahead, leaving Mickey Graham's men facing an insurmountable deficit.

And while McCurry and McShane will undoubtedly steal most of the headlines, there were excellent performances in the Tyrone team from captain Padraig Hampsey, Rory Brennan and Peter Harte.

McCurry stars for Red Hands

McCurry didn't take long to issue his statement of intent, rising high to claim a mark and open the scoring after three minutes.

The Edendork man's next effort came from a free but he delighted the Healy Park crowd with his first score from play when he plucked a high ball out of the air, spun away from Cian Reilly and sent a lovely left-footed effort between the posts.

McCurry, razor-sharp all afternoon at corner-forward, ended a hugely productive first half on seven points overall, and had his teammates to thank, with the likes of Conn Kilpatrick and Richie Donnelly sending pinpoint passes in for him to carve out scoring opportunities.

McShane came on as a second-half substitute for his first appearance in 17 months

Even with Conor McKenna absent, Tyrone's attack proved far too strong for Cavan, who certainly could have done without McShane's introduction.

The Owen Roes forward, back after a frustratingly extended period out with an injured ankle, came on to rapturous applause at Healy Park and quickly threw himself into the mix and raised a white flag within two minutes of his introduction.

That immediate display of dynamism and clinical finishing, coupled with McCurry's standout display, acted as a stark reminder of the considerable firepower at Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan's disposal.

While Gearoid McKiernan chipped in with some fine scores for Cavan, some of the Breffni men's key performers were kept quiet, including Thomas Galligan in midfield and Martin Reilly in attack.

More misery for Cavan

For Cavan, it was further disappointment at the end of what has been a deeply troubling season for Graham's charges.

Relegated to Division Four in June after a shock play-off defeat by Wicklow, playing in the lower reaches of the league ultimately showed as Cavan, at times, had no answers to Tyrone's physical and technical prowess.

At times, the visitors simply had no answer, and while they continued to battle until the final whistle, they never looked like taking a serious chunk out of Tyrone's lead as the second half wore on.

Nobody can ever take their stunning triumph over Donegal away from Cavan, but this season has only served to raise serious questions over Graham's side after the dizzying heights of 2020.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; R Brennan, M O'Neill, P Harte (0-01); R Donnelly (0-01), C Kilpatrick; K McGeary, N Sludden (0-02), C Meyler; D McCurry (0-10, 5f), M Donnelly, P Donaghy (0-01).

Subs: B Kennedy(1-0) for R Donnelly (35+1), T McCann for McGeary (half-time), C McShane (0-01) for Donaghy (47), F Burns for Sludden (50), M Bradley for Brennan (68), B McDonnell for McKernan (72).

Cavan: R Galligan (0-01, f); K Clarke, P Faulkner, C Reilly; B O'Connell, K Brady, J McLoughlin; T Galligan (0-01), C Moynagh; G Smith (0-01), G McKiernan (0-06, 4f), O Kiernan; O Pierson (0-01), O Brady, M Reilly.

Subs: L Fortune for Reilly (29), C Smith (0-02) for Brady (half-time), C Madden (0-01) for Moynagh (half-time), C Brady for M Reilly (46), C Conroy for Pierson (55).