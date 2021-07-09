Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim's Lucia McNaughton battles with Down's Aoife Keown in the Division Two final in June

Antrim's Roisin McCormick will miss Saturday's Ulster Camogie Senior Championship final against Down after being identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

McCormick, who scored 1-3 against Down in June's Division Two league decider, will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

The Saffrons are also without full-back Chloe Drain due to a broken jaw she sustained against Derry in the league.

Maeve Connolly will also miss the game due to a small ailment.

Down and Antrim have formed a riveting rivalry in recent years, with the Mourne women beating the Saffrons 4-16 to 2-10 in the 2020 All-Ireland Intermediate final to end a 22-year wait for the Jack McGrath Cup.

Derek Dunne’s Down side have been on an upward curve in recent years, winning the Ulster title in 2017 to end a 14-year duck.

The red-and-black camogs have been fairly dominant in the province since, but Antrim captain Lucia McNaughton agrees with manager Paul McKillen's assessment that the Saffrons are a team "in transition".

Down most recently beat Antrim in the Division Two league final in June

“Antrim haven’t won an Ulster title since 2016, and at that stage it was basically just the Loughgiel club team playing for the county, bar one player,” said 25-year-old McNaughton, whose brother James is a star midfielder for the county's hurlers.

“Antrim have always maybe been better on the club scene, but in the past few years, there hasn’t been much between us and Down at inter-county level.

“I think in December we weren't prepared enough for Down [in the All-Ireland final]. They were bigger, stronger and probably mentally stronger as well.”

Overcoming 'mental blocks'

Antrim did get their own shock victory over Down in the opening round of Division Two this year, but were beaten by their Ulster rivals in the league final in June.

Loughgiel native McNaughton admitted there is a “mental block” that the squad needs to overcome when facing this fixture, but is confident in how she and the other players have developed.

“What we’re more concerned about is the progress we’ve made as a team in the last five years," added McNaughton.

Antrim and Down have built up a strong Ulster rivalry in recent years

“We have a team full of players from a lot of clubs around the county now, who are really committed and we’re building something.

“Down know us inside out and we know them inside out at this stage, but obviously things change.”

While Antrim are full of fresh-faced newcomers, Down are the more experienced side, and boss Dunne previously noted that his team have “improved dramatically” since the start of the season.

They have also introduced some new players to their panel though, some of which have come from the Down seconds squad including Jessica Rushe, East Belfast GAA’s first inter-county camog.

Down face Antrim in the Ulster Senior Camogie Championship Final on Saturday at 15:00 BST at Pearse Og Park in Armagh.