Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Tally's Down maintained their Division Two status for next season

Paddy Tally has stepped down as Down manager after he felt his request for a one-year extension had failed to attract sufficient support from county board members.

A recommendation to extend Tally's three-year tenure into the 2022 league and Championship season was voted upon on Thursday night.

His current term ended when Donegal beat Down two weeks ago in the Ulster Championship.

Tally became the Down manager in 2018.

He previously had spells coaching in Galway and Derry and was the coach when Tyrone won their first All-Ireland title in 2003.

The Mournemen suffered a heavy 2-25 to 1-12 defeat at the hands of Donegal in the preliminary round of this year's Ulster Championship at Pairc Esler last month.

Earlier, Down had finished third of the four teams in Division Two North of the Football League, losing to Mayo and Meath, before defeating Westmeath in their third game.

Down lost to Armagh in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Ulster SFC, before going down to eventual champions Cavan at the semi-final stage of the race for Anglo-Celt Cup in 2020.