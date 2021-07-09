Cavan stunned favourites Donegal in the Ulster Final in 2020

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Tyrone v Cavan Date: Saturday, 10 July Throw-in: 16:30 BST Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website, watch deferred coverage on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer from 20:00 BST

Cavan manager Mickey Graham believes Tyrone will "want to lay down a marker" in Saturday's Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final in Omagh.

Defending Ulster champions Cavan had a disappointing league campaign and were relegated to Division Four.

Only the provincial champions reach the last four of the All-Ireland in a straight knockout format.

"Winning brings confidence but defeats bring lessons, and we have to learn very quickly," said Graham.

Tyrone, under the new management of Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, will be strong favourites to defeat the out-of-form Cavan, who slipped to the bottom tier after their shock Division Three play-off defeat by Wicklow.

The Red Hands reached the semi-finals of Division One only to be on the receiving end of a 6-15 to 1-14 shellacking by Kerry.

The winner of Saturday's encounter at Healy Park will play Derry or Donegal in the semi-final.

"You always take more learnings from a defeat than a win. There is no point in looking back and feeling sorry for ourselves," added Graham after the Breffni county's Wicklow defeat.

"We are under no illusions of the task at hand in Omagh. Our record there is very poor but we have to focus on us now and get our game ready."

After stunning Donegal in the decider last year, Graham believes the knockout format of the Ulster Championship suits his players.

"It's basically a season-ending game. If you lose then that is it and there's no second chance," he added.

"It adds more bite to it and it's the team that copes best with that pressure that will come out on top.

"Maybe at times, when lads are in a tough game and it's not going well for them, then they might think they have another bite of the cherry and might not play to the best of their potential.

"Last year we found ourselves in tight spots and we gave it everything we had. When the back door is there you might not get that full commitment, so the knockout games make for more entertainment."

A Championship win can never be overstated - Logan

Feargal Logan (pictured) and Brian Dooher are former Tyrone Under-21 managers

Logan and Dooher are, of course, preparing to lead Tyrone into an Ulster Championship for the first time since taking over from former long-serving manager Mickey Harte.

Ensuring their players respond in the correct manner to that crushing 6-15 to 1-14 Division One semi-final defeat by Kerry in June has been the key focus to the management duo's preparations, particularly given their attempts to introduce a more attacking system than under Harte.

"There is constant reassessment around football teams but you have your basic themes and convictions that you try to stick by," Logan said.

"We possibly paid a price against Kerry but we have to now look at the Cavan game as that is our singular focus. You have periods of reflection after every game, particularly the defeats, and the heavier the defeats the deeper the period of reflection.

"We have had a bit of time, everyone is back on the pitch, responding well and training very hard, so we just need to keep with it and keep assessing everything as we go.

"A Championship win can never be overstated. To win against Cavan and beat the reigning Ulster champions would be a major fillip for Tyrone but again we have to prepare diligently.

"They are the Ulster champions, they came off a relegation last year and won the Ulster title so they will want to set their year alight as well."

'Nothing is closed on any Tyrone panel'

Connor McAliskey did not feature much during Tyrone's National League campaign

Clonoe trio Connor McAliskey, Declan McClure and Danny McNulty quit the Red Hands county set-up in June and will not be available for selection.

Logan did not discuss the details of their decisions but did say that the door would never be closed on any player getting into the Tyrone panel if they are good enough.

"Each case is individual and has its own merits, and those guys will give you their own thoughts on it," he said.

"It is difficult in a short, sharp league to get football for everybody and you can see why people are attracted to club football.

"Anyone who is performing in whatever arena around Tyrone, we need the best performers on the field on any given day so nothing is open and nothing is closed on any Tyrone panel at any time. It never really has been that way in so far as I remember it.

"We will obviously get a good look around all the clubs once the club season kicks in properly. There are always opportunities for people who are doing well."