McAliskey was an unused substitute in all three of Tyrone's Division One North League games earlier this year

Connor McAliskey believes his playing days with Tyrone are over after stepping away from the panel in June.

The Clonoe forward opted out of the Red Hands squad after he was an unused substitute in the Division One games against Donegal, Armagh and Monaghan.

Speaking on this week's episode of The GAA Social, McAliskey said he felt like a "new man" after deciding to focus on his club career.

"It was a tough enough decision to make," admitted the 29-year-old.

"And obviously stepping away at my age, I'd say I'll never play for Tyrone again.

"I'm 30 in November so when I made the decision I knew that was the decision I was making."

McAliskey returned to the inter-county scene this year having stepped away after the end of a 2019 season in which he failed to feature prominently under Mickey Harte.

However, having been a peripheral figure during Tyrone's National League campaign earlier this year, McAliskey phoned joint-manager Feargal Logan, who alongside Brian Dooher succeeded Harte in November, to inform him of his decision to once again stand down from inter-county duty.

"The way it all works out in Tyrone, there are nine star games for your club so not playing with Tyrone and not getting the chance to play for Clonoe was the deciding factor," added McAliskey, who started his county's 2018 All-Ireland defeat by Dublin.

"The Sunday after the Monaghan game I phoned Feargal [Logan], had a couple of conversations with him and then decided to fully step away to focus on club football.

"We had a couple of conversations a couple of weeks prior to that - I hadn't made the 26 for the Donegal or Armagh games and wasn't able to play any football for my club then.

"The first two weeks we didn't have a club game so the Friday night before the Monaghan game, Clonoe had Dromore at home in the first round of the league."

McAliskey, who helped the Red Hands to successive Ulster titles in 2016 and 2017, added: "I was named in the panel on the Thursday night and then wasn't allowed to play with the club on Friday, but didn't play anything on the Saturday so those two or three days were the decision-maker.

McAliskey started Tyrone's 2018 All-Ireland defeat by Dublin after helping the Red Hands to Ulster titles in 2016 and 2017

"I had the phone call on the Sunday morning then went to Clonoe training on Sunday like a new man to be honest.

"It's not an easy decision to make so for the week or two when I wasn't playing, overthinking, pressure, knowing that at 29 years of age when you make that decision you'll probably not represent your county again.

"It's a privilege to represent Tyrone but it sort of felt like a weight off the shoulders and I'm back playing football with Glenoe and really enjoying it, so hopefully I have a good few more years of that to come."

While McAliskey seemingly drew the curtain on his own inter-county career, Antrim's Michael McCann - another guest on this week's podcast - explained that it doesn't necessarily have to spell the end after his own experience of stepping away from the Saffrons panel.

McCann moved away from the county scene in 2016 only to return to Lenny Harbinson's Antrim in February 2020 after leading Cargin to an Antrim Senior Championship title the previous October.

Now 36, McCann remains a key figure under Enda McGinley - his brother-in-law - after starting Sunday's Ulster Championship quarter-final defeat by Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

"I stepped away then at 30 and was thinking to myself 'that's me' - once you make that decision at that age you think that's it," said McCann

"When a new manager comes in, he has a two or three-year plan. If you're not a part of it at the start, by the time a new regime comes in you're 34 and thinking 'nobody's going to call a 34-year-old up to the panel'.

"So I had the same mindset then but ended up going back last year at 35."

Listen to the full interview with Connor McAliskey and Michael McCann in addition to Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh's interview with recently retired Dublin footballer Noelle Healy on this week's The GAA Social.