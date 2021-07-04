Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Stephen Cluxton has won eight All-Ireland championships

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has said that goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton has "stepped away" from the county's senior football panel.

The 39-year-old was absent for Dublin's Leinster Championship victory over Wexford on Sunday.

Farrell added the eight-time All-Ireland winner has not retired from Dublin duty but he wasn't sure if he would be "back or not".

"He's not retired, he has just stepped away," said Farrell.

The Parnells clubman made his inter-county senior debut 20 years ago and has captained the county to all but one of the eight All-Irelands he has won with the Dubs.

“He has gone back to his club, and he's just taking time to heal the body, maybe re-generate the appetite," added Farrell.

“I think he's spoken about it in the group. Given the service he has provided over the years, he deserves that respect and that time and space to make up his mind."

The All-Ireland champions will progress to the Leinster semi-final after their eight-point win over Wexford on Sunday, with their eyes set on winning a seventh consecutive Sam Maguire crown.

Their 0-15 0-7 victory against the Model County was only the third time in eight years that Dublin have not scored a goal in the Leinster Championship.