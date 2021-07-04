Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Rian O'Neill fires his penalty past an outstretched Luke Mullholland for Armagh's second goal

Armagh set up an Ulster SFC semi-final against Monaghan after a 4-15 to 0-14 win over a spirited Antrim side.

The scoreline was harsh on the Saffrons, who went toe-to-toe with the Athletic Grounds hosts for much of an entertaining encounter.

Rory Grugan's goal helped the Orchard outfit to a 1-6 to 0-7 lead and it remained close until Rian O'Neill netted a 46th-minute penalty.

Goals from Conor Turbitt and Tiernan Kelly saw Armagh pull clear.

More to follow...