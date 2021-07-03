It was not clear if McManus' injury was an impact or a muscle injury

Monaghan coach Vinnie Corey said the injury sustained by Conor McManus in their Ulster SFC quarter-final victory over Fermanagh "looked pretty serious".

The Farneymen ran out comfortable 1-21 to 0-14 winners over the Orchard County at Clones and will play either Antrim or Armagh in the semi-final.

However, McManus hobbled off injured late on after Darren Hughes had been forced off in the first half.

"It will be a concern," Corey said after the match of the injuries.

"We have no updates as of yet. Conor McManus came off at the end and it looked pretty serious so we are going to have to assess that.

"Darren Hughes got a bad knock in the first half as well and wasn't fit to continue. We are going to have to get speaking to the physios and see what the updates are.

"I suppose the next game is two weeks away, it will be the biggest game of the year and you'd like to have a full panel to pick from. If you are down players it is always a concern."

Corey was carrying out the post-match media interviews with Monaghan manager Seamus McEnaney still banned from the touchline as a result of the Farneymen breaking the inter-county training ban during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Eoin Donnelly was Fermanagh's biggest threat at Clones

However, the boss known as 'Banty' will be able to return to the bench for the semi-final and Corey is looking forward to having him back.

"Banty handled it very well. He is one of those people who always puts the team and the players first, and he has done that," he continued.

"He hasn't been too far from the set-up or from our minds, or what we are doing, so I think it will be seamless enough when he is back in two weeks.

"All the teams on our side [of the draw] would fancy themselves to get to the Ulster final. We are in the mix as well, we will be looking to improve on today's performance and see where that takes us."

We let them score too easily - McMenamin

Jack McCarron scored the only goal of the game in the first half to give the hosts a 1-11 to 0-7 advantage at the break, before Monaghan took control of the game in the second half.

Division Three Fermanagh battled bravely against their Division One opponents but never looked like causing a shock in a largely one-sided affair.

"We had a couple of good chances for goals and there were maybe a few penalty shouts, and a clear one in the second half when there was seven points in it," manager Ryan McMenamin said.

"A goal would have brought us back into the match but we let them up the field to score too easily. We wanted to put pressure on them but they were getting away too easily.

"I think we had the same amount of attacks as them but we didn't make the most of them, we dropped a few short, hit a few bad wides and it sucked the life out of the game for us."