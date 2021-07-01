Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aoife McCoy hit Armagh's first goal with a fine finish

Holders Armagh cruised through to the Ulster Ladies SFC final with a comfortable 2-20 to 1-10 win over Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds.

Three points in the final minute of the first half gave the hosts a three-point lead after Niamh McGirr had scored an early goal for the visitors.

The hosts seized control after the break, with Aoife McCoy and substitute Kelly Mallon grabbing their goals.

Armagh will play Donegal in the final on 6 August.

Both sides finished Friday night's semi-final with 14 players as Tyrone's Emma Hegarty and Armagh goalscorer McCoy were sin-binned in the final 10 minutes, but neither decision had an impact on the result of the match.

