Ulster GAA has revealed that 1,700 spectators will be allowed to attend Sunday's Ulster SFC quarter-final between Armagh and Antrim at the Athletic Grounds.

The move comes after the Northern Ireland Executive removed the cap of 500 fans attending outdoor sporting events from 17:00 BST on Friday.

That news was announced on Thursday.

The Ulster Minor Football final between Derry and Monaghan at Omagh on Friday will have a maximum of 800 supporters.

The decision on the number of supporters to admit was taken after consultation with local authorities.

In welcoming the development Ulster GAA Secretary Brian McAvoy stated that Ulster GAA will be adopting a prudent and cautious approach this weekend.

He said; "This is a positive development that will be welcomed by sporting fans everywhere but we can't forget that we are living though a pandemic and must put in place mitigations that minimise the potential to impact on public safety.

"Our preparations to date for this weekend have been based on a maximum of 500 spectators and while today's decision allows for an increase in numbers, we will be using these fixtures to help us plan for a further increase in spectator numbers at other games in the coming weeks.

Additional tickets have been made available to the competing counties and a limited number of terrace tickets for Friday night's minor final are available for purchase online.

Saturday's Ulster SFC semi-final between Monaghan and Fermanagh at St Tiernach's Park, Clones, will be subject to a limit of 500 spectators.

On Wednesday, the Irish Government brought forward by two days plans to allow 500 spectators at sporting events at venues with a capacity of 5,000 or more.

The directive was scheduled to begin on 5 July but the move will now allow 300 more fans to attend many of this weekend's inter-county GAA fixtures in the Republic of Ireland.