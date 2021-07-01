Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Caroline O'Hanlon was a late inclusion in the Armagh team wgich defeated Monaghan in the Ulster SFC opener

Ulster Ladies SFC semi-final: Armagh v Tyrone Date: Friday, 2 July Throw-in: 19:45 BST Venue: The Athletic Grounds, Armagh Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Armagh's Caroline O'Hanlon has cautioned that her side's Ulster Ladies SFC semi-final opponents Tyrone should "never be underestimated".

The Red Hands stand in the way of the defending champions booking a place in the final against Donegal on 6 August.

Armagh staged a late comeback to edge Tyrone 3-11 to 3-10 when the sides met in a National League match-up in May.

"That was a really tough battle. They have quality players and good young players coming through," said O'Hanlon.

"We know they are never to be underestimated but we're looking forward to it," she added.

O'Hanlon was a late call-up to the starting line-up for her side's convincing 2-18 to 0-10 quarter-final win over last year's beaten finalists Monaghan, scoring 0-2.

That victory at the Athletic Grounds went some way to helping the Orchard county get over the disappointment of failing to gain promotion out of Division Two.

'It just sort of opened up' - Bláithín Mackin modest after wonder goal for Armagh

Blaithin Mackin wonder goal 'was no fluke'

The prolific Aimee Mackin contributed eight points against Monaghan while her sister Blaithin grabbed the headlines with a stunning solo goal.

"We're well used to Blaithin doing that, she's difficult to stop when she goes on those long runs," observed O'Hanlon.

"It's wonderful that she's getting the publicity from that because she's well capable of that. It was no fluke. She can do that in training every night.

"It's great there is spotlight on the sport and the quality players that are there."

Donegal beat Cavan 6-16 to 2-17 in the first Ulster semi-final at Kingspan Breffni Park on 19 June.