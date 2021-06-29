Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

A limited crowd attended Monaghan's Division One relegation play-off match with Galway at Clones on 13 June

The Irish Government has brought forward by two days plans to allow 500 spectators at sporting events at venues with a capacity of 5,000 or more.

The directive was scheduled to begin on 5 July but the move will now allow 300 more fans to attend many of this weekend's inter-county GAA fixtures.

This will include Saturday's Ulster SFC quarter-final tie between Monaghan and Fermanagh at Clones.

Sports Minister Jack Chambers called it a "small but important change".

"The increase in spectator numbers is applicable from this Saturday, 3 July, to facilitate increased attendances at matches this weekend. Further proposals on increasing capacity and matches are being developed for July and August," he explained.

The Minister of State for Sport is understood to have listened to representations in acknowledgement of 20 upcoming senior inter-county fixtures this weekend before agreeing to bring forward the increase in fans.

Separately, 8000 fans will be in attendance at Croke Park for this weekend's Leinster SHC semi-finals, which have been granted the status of a test event.

The combined attendance for the matches between Dublin and Galway and Wexford and Kilkenny will represent the biggest crowd for a sporting event on the island of Ireland since the pandemic began.

Along with that double-header, the Cork v Limerick Munster SFC encounter is also a test event, with another pilot event allowing 1,049 people to attend the Connacht SFC semi-final between Roscommon and Galway at Dr Hyde Park on Sunday.