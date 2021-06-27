Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Michael Murphy (second from left) sustained an apparent recurrence of his hamstring injury in the first half of Donegal's win at Pairc Esler

Donegal outclassed Down 2-25 to 1-12 in the Ulster SFC opener but a recurrence of Michael Murphy's hamstring injury was a blow for boss Declan Bonner.

Barry O'Hagan's five points left Down only one behind after 19 minutes.

But Donegal outscored the Mournemen 1-9 to 0-3 during the rest of the first half although Jamie Brennan seemed to take far too many steps for his goal.

By that stage Murphy was off and while Caelan Mooney netted for Down, Patrick McBrearty added a late Donegal goal.

Down had to play the final quarter without Gerard McGovern after his straight red card for a high challenge on Michael Langan but it had little material effect on the outcome.

The Mournemen did miss further goals chances in both halves as their pace caused the Donegal defence problems - with Shaun Patton making a couple of brilliant saves - but Bonner's side controlled the contest after the opening quarter with McBrearty's form, in Murphy's absence for most of the game, a big plus for last year's beaten Ulster finalists.

Ryan McHugh also excelled for Donegal in both defence and attack as he helped himself to five marvellous points.

Donegal's win set up an Ulster quarter-final against Derry in Ballybofey on 11 July and the big question surrounding that contest will be whether Murphy is going to be involved.

Following Sunday's game, Bonner had little detail on Murphy's injury which was sustained as he made his return to action after missing Donegal's two final league matches following the injury he sustained against Monaghan last month.

"He just tightened up and hopefully it's not too serious," said the Donegal manager.

