New manager Emma Kelly is determined to get Antrim promoted out of Division 4A

Antrim ladies’ boss Emma Kelly is determined to get her team out of junior football and out of Division Four, but is not taking anything for granted when her side face Derry in the Ulster Junior Championship final on Saturday.

Between Kelly and her fellow head coach, former Down star Kyla Trainor, Antrim is currently the only Ulster county to have all-female management, something that the Desertmartin native sees as a huge plus.

“We’ve always said that females should be leading females. The girls are buying into it more too because we both have been there and done that, and not even 10 to 20 years ago. Literally, I still could have been playing this year,” she said.

Kelly played at county level for Derry from the age of 13, then transferred to Antrim in 2012 when she moved to Belfast for work and only stopped playing at inter-county level at the end of last season.

Having defeated the Oak Leafers in the opening round of the National Football League’s fourth division in May, the former All-Ireland winner insisted that Saturday’s match against her home county “won’t be a walk in the park,”.

“I don’t take any team for granted. I don’t think Derry performed against us in the first round of the league,” said the former full-back.

“I think our buzz and positivity got us through. From watching Derry’s games against Leitrim and Louth, they have stepped it up a gear and we need to be prepared.

“It’s going to be a closer game and will be about who turns up and wants it more on the day.

“The Derry managers; one is the current Moneyglass manager (Odhran McNeilly) and the other is a past Moneyglass manager (Benny Marron), who actually took Antrim for a couple of games in the interim a few years ago.

"They know Antrim footballers better than we know Derry footballers.”

Five-year plan to get Antrim into Division One

Kelly came into her managerial role at the very beginning of the season, following the sudden departure of former Saffrons boss Dee McConville.

Although the immediate focus is on winning the junior Ulster title, she has her sights set on bigger goals with a five-year plan set to propel Antrim into top flight football.

“We need to get clubs closer and more competitive, to bring the players along more, which will then bring the county along to try and get out of Division Four.

Emma Kelly only retired from her 22-year inter-county career at the end of last season

“We’ve never gotten out of it, that’s the one thing I’ve never won as a player. With Derry and Antrim, I’ve never gotten out of Division Four.

“Winning junior All-Irelands is brilliant. You get to go to Croke Park, but you go up to intermediate and play teams there.

“If you’re not getting to play against better teams in Division Three, which will improve you more, there’s no point in going out and playing a one-off game at intermediate level and getting mauled because you’re not used to that step up.

“Westmeath used to be in Division Four and they set a plan in place for three or four years and they’re Division One now. There’s no reason why we can't be doing that.”

'We need to develop clubs to encourage ladies' football more in Antrim'

The former Aussie Rules player has also noted the increase in female Gaelic footballers across Antrim, but believes more needs to be done at underage and club levels to keep the momentum going.

“When I started my full-time job in Belfast 10 years ago, I was an active communities coach in GAA, targeting getting females into Gaelic.

“I’m nearly sure there were only around 2,000 registered female players in the whole of Antrim then. I think now we’re up to quadruple that.

Antrim take on Derry in the Ulster Junior Championship final on Saturday evening

“We need to keep developing the clubs, to try and make the county better. We have a good blend of clubs in our squad.

“I would love to have one player from each [Antrim] club in the squad, even if it means having 40 players, because it means each club would have one represented and it would draw out the crowds to come and watch that one club player, and girls from clubs would say ‘I want to be like her’.”

Although the new Kelly-Trainor duo hasn’t managed to get Antrim to a position for promotion this season, they are confident that the talent and drive is within the team to win some silverware in the near future.

“We haven’t had that much time to get our systems in play, but why can’t we win? We believe in the girls. We wouldn’t have taken the job if we didn’t think we could get Antrim out of Division Four and out of junior football,” said Kelly.

“This is a county team, you buy into it. We’re not going to ring people up a week before the championship. We’re one squad, we’re pushing towards one goal. The starting 15 isn’t always the finishing 15. It’s the finishing 15 that see out the game and they’re just as important.”